Selepas 10 tahun, sequel kepada filem Zombieland yang ditayangkan pada tahun 2009, Zombieland: Double Tap secara rasminya akan memulakan tayangan di pawagam seluruh Malaysia bermula 31 Oktober 2019 nanti. Pelakon-pelakon utama pun masih lagi dikekalkan dalam filem terbaru ni. Nampak dah tua sikit la kot kali ni. 10 tahun tu.
Looked up badass in the dictionary and only found this. #WichitaCrushWednesday #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/wvfRcuJfu3
— Zombieland: Double Tap (@Zombieland) September 11, 2019
Don’t miss the #1 comedy in America that’s “heaps of fun!” #Zombieland: Double Tap now playing! pic.twitter.com/gwkneRr6Ig
— Zombieland: Double Tap (@Zombieland) October 22, 2019
Filem Zombieland: Double Tap dah ditayangkan lebih awal kat negara-negara luar sebenarnya. Kat Malaysia je lambat sikit. Tapi bagus gak. Boleh la kita study dulu filem Zombieland: Double Tap ni best ke tak. Sebelum kita tengok respons orang ramai mengenai filem ni di media sosial, kita usha dulu rating Zombieland: Double Tap di sebuah laman web yang kerja memang mengkritik filem je.
Menurut laman web metacritic, Zombieland: Double Tap berjaya menerima 56/100 markah, berdasarkan penilaian yang dilakukan oleh 37 orang pengkritik-pengkritik filem.
Horror. Comedy. A perfect cast. What else could you ask for? #Zombieland now playing. pic.twitter.com/yRZTRGG4CS
— Zombieland: Double Tap (@Zombieland) October 23, 2019
Jadi, berbaloi ke tak untuk korang tengok Zombieland: Double Tap kat wayang? Atau korang lebih rela tunggu filem ni disiarkan kat TV masa hari raya nanti? Mari kita tengok sendiri respons orang ramai yang dah layan filem Zombieland: Double Tap.
oh we’re allowed to talk about #ZombielandDoubleTap now? @zoeydeutch
is f**king amazing. That’s my review. pic.twitter.com/vZO7BoSdrT
— Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) October 18, 2019
Well #ZombielandDoubleTap had me on the floor dying laughing!! Very comical not as much action as the first tho
— DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 17, 2019
Absolutely hilarious!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ LOVED @Zombieland. Best movie I’ve seen in ages!! Rule #1: See #ZombielandDoubleTap. pic.twitter.com/XE2bP488Un
— Cynthia Eden (@cynthiaeden) October 19, 2019
It’s rare that a sequel released 10+ years after the original can deliver. #Zombieland Double Tap is the exception to the rule. Like the original, it’s a fun, self-aware romp featuring a great cast, impressive practical effects work and an AWESOME mid credits scene. Don’t leave! pic.twitter.com/C6qIy5loov
— Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) October 16, 2019
If we went with a 5 star system for films. Then I gave say Zombieland Double Tap a 3/5. I think there’d be less idiots pissed. Even though that’s a 6/10 too. Is this a good change or bad?
— Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) October 18, 2019
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP is exactly what you’re expecting it to be. More of the characters you love doing fun shit. It’s a perfect extension to the original and has a number of great moments with fun, new characters. Definitely worth seeing for fans. And stay for both end tags. pic.twitter.com/k3s4hF9pwE
— The Haunting of C. Robert Carg-Hill House (@Massawyrm) October 18, 2019
KATALAKI: Info penting, Zombieland: Double Tap ada mid-credit scene dgn end-credit scene. Tunggu sampai brader wayang halau korang suruh balik, baru gerak.