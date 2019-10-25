Netizen Buktikan Filem Zombieland: Double Tap, Best Atau Bosan

25 October 2019 Sembang

Selepas 10 tahun, sequel kepada filem Zombieland yang ditayangkan pada tahun 2009, Zombieland: Double Tap secara rasminya akan memulakan tayangan di pawagam seluruh Malaysia bermula 31 Oktober 2019 nanti. Pelakon-pelakon utama pun masih lagi dikekalkan dalam filem terbaru ni. Nampak dah tua sikit la kot kali ni. 10 tahun tu.

Filem Zombieland: Double Tap dah ditayangkan lebih awal kat negara-negara luar sebenarnya. Kat Malaysia je lambat sikit. Tapi bagus gak. Boleh la kita study dulu filem Zombieland: Double Tap ni best ke tak. Sebelum kita tengok respons orang ramai mengenai filem ni di media sosial, kita usha dulu rating Zombieland: Double Tap di sebuah laman web yang kerja memang mengkritik filem je.

Image Via : metacritic.com

Menurut laman web metacritic, Zombieland: Double Tap berjaya menerima 56/100 markah, berdasarkan penilaian yang dilakukan oleh 37 orang pengkritik-pengkritik filem.

Jadi, berbaloi ke tak untuk korang tengok Zombieland: Double Tap kat wayang? Atau korang lebih rela tunggu filem ni disiarkan kat TV masa hari raya nanti? Mari kita tengok sendiri respons orang ramai yang dah layan filem Zombieland: Double Tap.

KATALAKI: Info penting, Zombieland: Double Tap ada mid-credit scene dgn end-credit scene. Tunggu sampai brader wayang halau korang suruh balik, baru gerak.

Last modified: 26 October 2019

Previous Story

Sembang 24 October 2019

Filem-Filem Boek November 2019

Filem-filem ni berbaloi untuk korang tengok kat wayang...

Next Story

Sembang 28 October 2019

Perpustakaan Paling Besar Di Asia!

Ada lebih daripada 37 juta buah buku!...